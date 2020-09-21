Telangana RTA adds six more services online

Steps taken to reduce rush at unit offices and avoid manual processes during Covid pandemic

Hyderabad: To reduce the rush at their unit offices and to avoid manual processes as a safety measure during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has now added six more services to its online services portfolio.

These six services are, for change of address in driving license, endorsement of hazardous license, new learner license in place of expired learner license, learner license for addition of class of vehicle and issue of learner license for expired driving license.

The original plan of the RTA was to go for about 30 new online services across the State. Of these, 17 services were made online on a trial basis to see the outcome and response. With the results turning out to be quite encouraging, the RTA has been introducing more online services in a phased manner.

This started with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar launching five online services such as issue of duplicate license, issue of badge, issue of smart card in lieu of surrender of existing license, issue of history sheet for license and issue of duplicate learner license in July.

According to officials, it is important to maintain physical distance at RTA offices, which usually witness huge crowds. As part of this, more online services are being introduced for the convenience and safety of vehicle users and RTA officials, a senior official said.

Earlier, it was a long process for users to renew expired driving licenses, for which they had to visit the respective RTA office and submit the required documents. The case was similar with several other services, all of which are now available at the fingertips.

The State government had set the ball rolling for the RTA’s online services in 2016 with 56 services being made online, including vehicle registrations, driving licenses and learner licenses, transfer of ownership, duplicate RC and renewal of RC, to mention a few.

