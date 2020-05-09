Telangana RTA resumes services across State

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: One of the busiest departments in the State, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has resumed its services by opening the online slot booking facility across all unit offices in 33 districts.

With the State government permitting essential departments in the State including RTA, all the 56 online services are now available with users being able to book slots for various transactions.

To ensure physical distancing, the RTA is allotting only 60 slots on most of the transactions such as learner’s license, permanent license, vehicle registration, permits, duplicate RC, transfer of ownership and others.

Usually, in the Greater Hyderabad region, each office sees around 300 to 450 learning license applicants daily. In the headquarters office at Khairatabad, there would be close to 800 persons approaching for vehicle transfers like vehicle hypothecation, transfer of ownership and NOC for taking the vehicle to other States through four to five counters. In all the 11 unit offices in the city, there was a transaction of over 300 national permits to lorries, maxi cabs, DCM and other goods vehicles.

However, now all the services have been confined to 60 a day per office and the RTA will be functioning four hours a day i.e., from 10 am to 2 pm across the State.

Registration of BS IV

The Supreme Court had ordered that vehicles with Bharat Stage IV emission standards would not be allowed to register after March 31. However, due to the lockdown, the same could not be implemented. Now, the RTA is sending letters to owners who bought BS IV vehicles to register their vehicle within a week.

Officials said there would be no problem with BS IV vehicle registration. Unlike other transactions, RTA has not put any limitations on slot bookings for BS IV vehicle registrations.

Thousands of applicants who booked slots for learner’s license, permanent license, transfer of ownership, vehicle fitness and other important transactions during the last week of March are still at a loss as to when their applications will be processed, or whether their money will be refunded.

No MeeSeva and E-Seva centres

Most of the people do payments for transactions through MeeSeva and E-Seva while booking the slots. Since these centres got closed due to lockdown, many are finding it difficult to avail the services.

Moreover, authorities take copies of documents and forms from applicants. With the photocopy centres and internet cafes closed, it has become a tough task for applicants to carry necessary documents to the office.

On the other hand, applicants after booking the slots usually receive the message regarding the confirmation of the transaction and date of the service. However, RTA has now stopped sending SMS to the applicants.

Earned Rs. 2.21 crore

The RTA on Friday registered a total of 2,602 transactions and earned a sum of Rs 2.21 crore. On resuming operations after permitted by the government, on Thursday, it had Rs 1.82 crore.

