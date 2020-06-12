Telangana RTA to expand online services portfolio

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Bringing more services to the fingertips of the people, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) is expanding the portfolio of the online services it offers via its official portal, www.transport.telangana.gov.in.

According to officials, about 30 new online services would soon be available to the public across the State with 17 already being available on a trial basis to see the outcome and response. If plans of the department go well, all the new services will be launched by the end of this month.

The 17 services, which are now available on a trial basis, includes renewal of expired learner’s license, addition of a new class of vehicle on the learner’s license, issue of duplicate learner’s license, retest for learner license and issue of learner’s license for expired driving license among others.

Speaking to Telangana Today, K Papa Rao, Deputy Transport Commission (Vigilance, Enforcement and IT), said they had planned to add more services for the convenience of the people much before the lockdown.

“Since maintaining physical distance has become the utmost priority, we want to keep more services online. As part of this, we are offering 17 services on a trial basis for the next two weeks. This move will be convenient for both vehicle users and officials in the RTA,” he said.

It is a long process if one’s driving license expires and the user has to approach the office for procuring and submitting required documents, Rao said, adding that now, this could be done online.

Officials said some people would apply only for a two-wheeler license and later decide to add one for four-wheeler too. Instead of applying for an entirely new license, the four-wheeler permission can be added to the existing card.

The RTA had introduced 56 online services such as vehicle registrations, driving licenses and learner licenses, transfer of ownership, duplicate RC, renewal of RC, permits and other transactions in 2016.

