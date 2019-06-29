Telangana: RTC bus overturns as driver dozes-off on NH44

By | Published: 5:05 pm

Wanaparthy: A TSRTC bus overturned on NH 44 leaving four of the passengers injured. The accident took place as the bus driver was said to have fallen asleep while driving. He is among four persons injured in the accident.

The TSRTC bus belonging to Kacheguda depot on its way back from Kadapa to Hyderabad overturned after its driver dozed-off while driving near Kanimetta, close to Kothakota on NH44, said the passengers.The incident happened at around 2 am on Saturday, when

Bus driver Ravinder, passengers Dastagiri, Jayaramaiah and Sahadev Reddy were injured in the accident. Dastagiri who sustained serious head injury was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for emergency treatment.

