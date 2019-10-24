Telangana: RTC JAC firm on demands

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Continuing to contradict what their own counsel said in the High Court, the leaders of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees union on Wednesday once again denied reports that they were ready to withdraw their demand for a merger of the RTC with the government.

The court order on October 18 quotes senior counsel D. Prakash Reddy saying that the respondent Nos. 6 and 7 (Joint Action Committee of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Employees’ & Workers’ Union and the RTC Telangana Mazdoor Union), “had not made the acceptance of the first demand, namely, the merger of the corporation with the State government as a prerequisite for negotiating with the corporation and with the State government”. However, in stark contrast to what the senior counsel stated in court, JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy on Wednesday repeated that they were not ready to step down on any of their demands and urged the government to immediately hold talks with them.

He alleged that the State government was “side-tracking the merger demand” and that attempts were on to “mislead the employees”. “We are yet to get an invitation from the government for talks. Let the government invite us and then we will discuss the possibilities of our demands,” he said, stating that the strike, which entered its 19th day, would only be intensified unless the government holds talks. Meanwhile, the EDs of the TSRTC held meetings and would submit a report to the government shortly.

