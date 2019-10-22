Telangana: RTC JAC sticks to its stand on merger issue, to continue strike

By | Published: 11:04 pm 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: Contrary to the submission made before the Telangana High Court that the demand for merger with the government was not a pre-condition for talks, the TSRTC employees’ JAC convener Ashwathama Reddy has asserted that merger remains a key demand in the ongoing strike and it would not kept aside for talks. The JAC also made it clear that the strike would continue.

Reacting to the Government’s decision to examine just 21 demands of agitating workers, Ashwathama Reddy said JAC wants its entire charter of demands to be discussed and not even one of them should be ignored.

“We will not leave the merger demand. We want to resolve all our demands by holding talks. The strike will continue till all our demands are addressed,” he said.

He wanted the RTC management to invite the JAC for talks without laying any conditions. “Through talks only the issues could be resolved,” Reddy added.

