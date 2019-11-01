Telangana: RTC merger an impossible task

By | Published: 12:19 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Are some far reaching reforms in the public road transport sector in the offing in Telangana?

An analysis of the current conditions arising from the strike by TSRTC employees’ unions points to the possible inevitability of such reforms being put in place by the government, sooner than later.

The latest reiteration of the demand for TSRTC’s merger with the government by the striking unions and the government stand that such a move was impossible has led to a logjam. The Opposition parties, which have extended support to the demand, seem to be forcing the RTC strike into an intractable issue.

With the Government making it clear that it would weigh in favour of the public interest rather than giving in to the merger demand of the unions, the Opposition parties appeared to be ready to play their ‘fish-in-the-troubled-waters’ role. Interestingly, the strident pitch with which the unions clamoured for the ‘merger’ at Wednesday’s Sakalajanula Samme Bheri meeting, could well see the proposed Cabinet meeting on Saturday largely focusing on this issue.

Sources close to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao indicate that the Cabinet meeting is likely to take several critical decisions pertaining to the TSRTC. The Chief Minister, it was said, was determined to ensure that the Government’s responsibility of providing a well-functioning public transport system, was kept in view while taking any decision.

Even as the TSRTC management is leaving no stone unturned to ensure public transport services, despite the agitation continuing to cripple the alternate road transport service plans, the moot point before the government is the merger demand. Among the political circles, it has become a debatable point whether the merger is a viable or even a practical option.

Experiences from various States, which have done away with State owned Road Transport Corporations, point to the fact that the absence of an RTC has not resulted in absence of bus services, let alone a crippling of this crucial public service.

Experts in labour relations have repeatedly pointed out that merger was an “impossible task””, and that there was no evidence from any other State that they have done so. The Government’s argument has been that if the TSRTC employees were ‘merged’ into government service, similar demands would spring from 56 other State-owned corporations. And any refusal from the Government, would be challenged in a court of law and with the RTC merger being a precedent, the government would be forced to absorb all the corporation employees.

The consequent situation would impose an unbearable burden on the financial condition of the State government. Yet another challenge that defies a solution was the application of service rules relating to promotions, postings, transfers and the like. “Would it not end up as a millstone around the government’s neck that in turn could have some cascading impact on overall administration” is the poser from a senior official.

In this background, experts on public transport and senior officials are of the view that TSRTC merger with the government is simply not possible. In this backdrop, the Cabinet meeting, it is said, is likely to take some hard decisions on the RTC issue.

Interestingly, the RTC unions have not helped the matter as they had resorted to a flip-flop on merger demand at different platforms. While in the High Court, their advocate asserted that merger was not their primary demand, the JAC leaders at the Sakalajanula Samme Bheri adopted a different tune declaring that there was no future for RTC unless it was merged with the government. At one level, these contradictory stands appear to be designed to sow confusion among the striking RTC employees, the court as well as the government, sources argued.

