Telangana RTC workers protest at Minister’s residence

Wanaparthy: Opposition party leaders, people’s organisations and RTC workers of Wanaparthy district came out in large numbers to protest at Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy’s residence in Wanaparthy town on Monday. Despite the police blocking all routes leading to the Minister’s residence with barricades, protesters pushed their way through the fence and reached the Minister’s residence and tried to enter the premises, when police personnel shut the gates of the residence.

The protesters raised slogans, demanding the State government to hold talks with the TSRTC unions, to agree to their demands and to take them back into service. As Minister Niranjan Reddy was not in town, the protesters read-out their demands to the Minister’s personal assistant and handed-over a representation to him.

RTC workers bid to lay seize to elected representatives offices foiled

Siddipet: As part of their ongoing strike, the RTC employees across Medak district have attempted to lay seize to camp offices or houses of elected representatives of Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS). While the RTC employees were proceeding to Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s home in Siddipet, the Police officials took them into custody. In Patancheru of Sangareddy district, the Police took the RTC employees into custody while they were going to Patancheru MLA Camp office.

Similarly, the RTC workers were arrested in Narayankhed, Medak, Husnabad and other parts of the erstwhile Medak district.

