Telangana ryots to be trained in seed development

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Agriculture Secretary C Partha Sarathi directed officials to implement seed development programme at the village level.

He held a review meeting with the department officials and agronomists and asked them to take seed village programme based on the village demand and supply foundation seed to farmers on time for the cultivation.

“The foundation seed should be supplied through nodal agencies and the developed seed would be purchased from the farmers through buy-back agreement,” Partha Sarathi said.

He said the government was contemplating issuing a GO for the effective implementation of seed village programme from ensuing kharif 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana State Seed Certification Agency Director K Keshavulu said guidelines would soon be framed for certifying the seed for supply to farmers.

He said on behalf of the government, training classes would be conducted for farmers on seed development. “If necessary, breed seed will be supplied with the help of Agriculture University,” Keshavulu said.