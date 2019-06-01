Telangana: Rythu Bandhu financial assitance enhanced to Rs 5000

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Hyderabad: Honouring the announcement made by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, during the last assembly session, to enhance the financial assistance given to farming community under Rythu Bandhu scheme, the Telangana government on Saturday issued orders hiking the amount from Rs 4000 to Rs 5000. The Government has also formed a State level monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the Agriculture Investment Support Scheme, (Rythu Bandhu) which won accolades from international agencies, including the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The enhanced amount of Rs 5,000 per acre per farmer each season would be paid to all pattadars and RoFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) title holders through the RBI payment platform e-Kuber. These bills will be processed through DTO of Ranga Reddy district as the office is well acquainted with the procedures since it handled the payments during Rabi 2018-19.

The government is proposing to extend the Rythu Bandhu scheme for all the pattadars both during Kharif and Rabi as per the digitally signed data received from the CCLA, prior to every season as done last year.

All the RoFR beneficiaries would be identified by the district collectors in consultation with the forest department according to the guidlines issued by the Tribal Welfare department. The data pertaining to the RoFR patta holders will be obtained from the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare before every season as is done for the Revenue patta holders, the orders said.

This time, the government has also increased the time limit for resubmission of the ‘failure’ cases from three months to six months considering the large number of beneficiaries covered under the scheme.

Give It Up:

Those pattadars who intend to give up the financial assistance shoule fill up a form and submit it to the AEO / MAO who will in turn update the relevant columns in the PPB in the portal. In all such cases, these amounts will be summed up and transferred to Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi by the Commissioner of Agriculture.

Monitoring Committee:

The Government has also constituted a State Level Monitoring Committee with the Principal Secretary (A&C Dept) as the Chairman. The convenor of the committee would be the Commissoiner & Director of Agriculture would be its Convener. The other members would be Joint Secretary (Finance), Convenor of SLBC and State Information Commissioner of NIC.

There would also be a suitable monitoring and grievance redress mechanism at different levels from mandal to State level, where any representation would have to be disposed off in 30 days, the orders said.