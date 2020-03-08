Telangana safe from coronavirus: KCR

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Ridiculing the demand of Congress members to increase the supply of masks to prevent the spread of COVID 19 virus, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said the State was so far safe from the deadly virus and there was no need to create panic among the public.

“The Congress is blaming us for not stockpiling masks, but the State has not reported even a single patient suffering from coronavirus. The only case that was detected is a techie who travelled through several countries then landed in Hyderabad. He was spotted and quarantined. He has recovered now,” the Chief Minister said, allaying fears of spread of the virus in the State in his reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the State Assembly.

“No MLA is wearing masks in our Assembly, including the Health Minister Etela Rajender who is dealing with the issue round-the-clock. That is the level of confidence we have,” the Chief Minister said, and assured the people that if in case the virus did make an appearance in the State, he along with all Ministers and legislators will jump into the field without even wearing masks and serve the people. “We are willing to spend even Rs 1,000 crore if there is a threat to the State on account of coronavirus,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that recently an expert on COVID 19 had assured that the virus perishes in temperatures above 22 degree Celsius, and a prescription of Paracetamol will give relief. “The temperature in Telangana is now above 30 degrees Celsius, and there is little chance of the virus to survive under such conditions,” he said.

