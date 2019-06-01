Telangana in safe hands, thanks to Police Dept

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Hyderabad: For any Country or State, prosperity and progress will automatically take place when once it is free from law and order problems. During the combined rule, Telangana suffered from plenty of law and order problems. But Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao felt the need for peace and prosperity in his endeavour to achieve ‘Bangaru Telangana’ and brought in revolutionary changes in the Home Department.

To strengthen the Police Department, the Telangana government took up recruitments on a large scale. About 41,000 posts were sanctioned by the Police Department in the State since 2014. Salaries of 18,491 home guards were enhanced from Rs 9,000 in 2014 to Rs 20,000 in 2017 and several other benefits such as annual salary enhancement of Rs 21,000 and special allowances on par with traffic constables, maternity leaves for women home guards, were announced.

For the first time in the country, a Command and Control centre is being constructed with International standards at a cost of Rs 300 crore at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The construction will be completed by December 2019. Modernisation of the Police Department was taken up in a phased manner. About Rs 500 crore is being spent on new vehicles and infrastructure facilities at police stations. Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been proposed to prevent traffic problems.

Road safety initiatives by the State government gave fruitful results with three per cent fewer accidents and 10 per cent less fatal accidents. For the first time in the country, the Facial Recognition System has been introduced to recognise the suspected miscreants and also resolve missing cases as well as identify unclaimed bodies. About five lakh CCTV cameras were established under ‘Nenu Saitam’ programme in association with private establishments. Interoperable Criminal Justice system has been introduced for the first time in the country at Warangal district as a pilot project.

Telangana government took stringent measures towards the protection of women and girl child including enhancement of jail term from 10 years to lifetime sentence in cases of acid attacks on women and children. The penalised sum is given to the family of victims such other changes were brought in the act. One of the major initiatives that brought laurels to the State was the establishment of SHE teams in Greater Hyderabad limits for protection of women. With successful results, about 200 SHE teams have been established across the State. Many other States are replicating the unique initiative. Bharosa Centres were set up to resolve problems pertaining to women and children. The Hawk Eye app has been introduced to ensure safe travel for women where the police will be able to track their cab.

The State government took stringent measures for the closure of gambling centres and playing cards’ clubs. The Preventive Detention Act has been enforced against manufacturers and suppliers of spurious products. The Village Courts were introduced in 55 locations to take justice closer to people in rural areas.