Telangana: Salaries of rural sanitation workers hiked

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday issued orders enhancing the wages of gram panchayat workers to Rs 8,500 per month for all categories — part-time, full time, contract and outsourced workers. Henceforth, these workers will be termed as multi-purpose workers and entrusted with all works pertaining to the village by gram panchayat and panchayat secretary.

The orders were issued by the Panchayat Raj Department following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement of salary hike at a high-level meeting during the recent 30-day Village Development Special Action Plan. Guidelines were also issued for the existing employees in gram panchayats and for future engagement of sanitary-cum-multipurpose workers on an outsourced basis.

Accordingly, all workers will be required to work on a full-time basis. The salaries will be paid from government grants to gram panchayats. One worker is to be appointed for a population of 500 each in a gram panchayat with a minimum of two such employees in each panchayat. One of these two will be trained as a tractor driver.

The workers must perform primary works related to sanitation, in addition to any other activities entrusted to them by gram panchayat and panchayat secretary. They will also be responsible for works related to streetlights. Changing of bulbs and other equipment will, however, be done by hired electricians. They will be engaged by the gram panchayat on a contract basis through a resolution, and the mandal panchayat officers will verify the same to ensure that they were hired as per the guidelines.

