Telangana: Sanampudi Saidi Reddy takes oath as MLA

By | Published: 5:26 pm

Hyderabad: Sanampudi Saidi Reddy, the newly elected Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA from Huzurnagar, on Wednesday took oath as Member of the State Legislative Assembly. He was administered the oath by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

Saidi Reddy, who won by a 43,358 vote majority over Congress candidate Uttam Padmavathi Reddy in the October 21 bypoll, paid floral tributes to the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial opposite the Assembly complex before taking the oath.

At the oath taking ceremony, the TRS MLA was accompanied by Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali, Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashant Reddy along with Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy who was among those who campaigned tirelessly for Saidi Reddy, Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy and Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Chairman of the State Legislative Council G Sukhender Reddy and several other TRS leaders.

