Telangana sanctioned Rs 1.16 crore for Banjara Bhavan: Bhupal Reddy

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy on Thursday announced that construction works of Banjara Bhavan would begin soon at Nalgonda.

Speaking at Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanthi celebrations held at Clock Tower Centre here, Bhupal Reddy said the State government has sanctioned Rs 1.16 crore for construction of Banjara Bhavan at Nalgonda and the foundation stone for it would be laid soon. A tribal welfare hostel for students would also be constructed near the bhavan, he said, adding that works on the two buildings would be completed within a fixed time frame.

He said the State government was committed to the welfare of the tribals and made tribal hamlets as gram panchayats to give political representation to them. The tribal hamlets, which were denied of basic amenities for the decades, were directly getting fund for their development after making them gram panchayats.

He reminded that political parties, which have ruled united Andhra Pradesh before 2014, considered tribals as vote bank and neglected their welfare. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has formulated schemes for the welfare of tribals in the line of development dreamt by Sant Sevalal.

He also assured tribal people that their demand for holiday on Sevalal Jayanthi and Teej festival would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister by raising the matter in Legislative Assembly.

Nalgonda Municipal Chairperson Mandadi Saidi Reddy said that Sant Sevalal Maharaj was an Indian, tribal socio-religious reformer and fighter for political right of ‘banjaras’ (nomads). He asked the tribal to follow 22 philosophical principals of Sevalal. He reminded that the State government was officially celebrating Sant Sevalal Maharaj across the State.

Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Nalgonda Jagdish Reddy and several tribal leaders also attended the programme.

