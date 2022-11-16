Telangana sanctions Rs 1571 crore to NIMS

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday accorded administrative sanction of Rs. 1571 crore for the expansion of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Punjagutta.

The NIMS management has also been allowed to raise financial resources from banks or any other financial institutions for meeting the cost of expansion project and also engage with SBI CAP (Capital Markets), which is the nodal agency for Telangana Superspecialty Hospital Corporation Limited (TSSHCL) for debt syndication for the project.

A Government Order (GO Ms No 142) dated November 15 was released by Secretary, Health, Telangana, S A M Rizvi.