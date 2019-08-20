Telangana sanctions Rs 30 core to Armoor

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Nizamabad: The State government sanctioned Rs 30 core funds to Armoor assembly constituency, through Municipal administration and under development department to develop infrastructure facilities in villagers, which are recently merged in municipalities and municipal corporations.

In Armoor assembly Perkit and Mamidipalli villages recently merged in Armoor Municipality; Manikbandar and Borgaon villages merged in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, to develop infrastructure facilities in these villages equally to municipalities.

Telangana government sanctioned 20 cores to the Mamidipalli and Perkit villages of Armoor mandal and another ten cores to the Manikbandar and Borgaon village belong of Nizamabad rural mandal, and this amount utilize through Telangana Unban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) to construct roads, drains, parks and grave yards in these villages.

Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy express gratitude to the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former MP Kavitha for sanctioning these amounts to develop infrastructure facilities in municipal merged villages.

