Telangana sanctions Rs 349 cr for Covid management

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday accorded administrative sanction of Rs 349 crore to Managing Director, Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) for procurement and supply of drugs, consumables disposables and other logistics for effective management of Covid-19 in Telangana State.

The sanctioned amount will be utilised to further strengthen the ongoing containment strategies of Covid-19 in the State.

