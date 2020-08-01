Telangana: Sarpanch attempts suicide in Khammam

By | Published: 3:13 pm

Khammam: Aggrieved over a social media campaign accusing her of dishonesty, a woman sarpanch has attempted suicide at Karepally in the district on Saturday.

The sarpanch of Karepally gram panchayat, Aderla Sravanthi of the ruling TRS party has allegedly hanged herself at her residence at Karepally. She was saved by her family members, who took her to District General Hospital in Khammam for treatment and her condition was safe. Sravathi was said to be upset over the maligning campaign being conducted in social media by a few ward members of her party accusing the sarpanch of misusing the gram panchayat funds. That was why she tried to take her own life, the family members said.

Following the complaints by the ward members in question, the DPO has conducted enquiry into the allegations made against Sravanthi and the report was submitted to the District Collector recently. Karepally Sub-Inspector of Police P Venkanna visited the spot and booked a case in connection with the incident.

