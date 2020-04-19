Telangana says ‘no’ to self-medication

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: A coordinated effort has been launched by Telangana State Drug Control Administration (DCA) and public health authorities to ensure complete shutdown of over-the-counter sale of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), azithromycin and other drugs related to treatment of pneumonia and severe respiratory illnesses.

To discourage people from self-medicating during the Coronavirus outbreak, instructions have been issued to medical shops to not sell HCQ, azithromycin and drug combinations related to treatment of acute respiratory illness.

There is a fear among public health officials that many individuals, just to avoid hospitalisation, might be indulging in self-medication for symptoms of pneumonia, Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza like Illness (ILI), which could lead to severe health repercussions.

“We are closely monitoring the sale of HCQ and other drugs in all medical shops across the State. We have also issued strict instructions not to sell such drugs at any cost without prescription. I am personally facilitating availability of these drugs to patients who deserve like those suffering from lupus and rheumatoid arthritis,” says Dr Preeti Meena, Director, TSDCA.

The local chapters of All India Organisation for Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) also have urged member pharmacists in Hyderabad to sell HCQ based only on genuine prescription. The chemists and druggists have also decided to provide such medicines only on limited quantity even if a prescription is produced.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has given clear instructions to druggists that HCQ is a schedule H1 drug, which means it can’t be sold over the counter and customers must produce a prescription to purchase it from medical shops.

“We have been following ICMR guidelines on HCQ and azithromycin. In fact, we are also tracking sale and stock availability of all such vital drugs, so that unscrupulous elements do not indulge in hoarding. I would like to urge general public that they have the responsibility to produce a genuine prescription at medical shops while procuring all Schedule H1 drugs,” she said.

To curb the practice of self-medication, in a recent review meeting, IT Minister, KT Rama Rao had directed municipal and health officials to work closely with TSDCA to identify and track customers who have procured medicines related to SARI and ILI.

Medical oxygen availability

The TSDCA has taken a series of measures to increase production of medicinal oxygen and ensure availability for patient use at hospitals during the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

As part these efforts, the State regulatory body has granted permission to manufacturers of industrial oxygen to manufacture oxygen for medical use, which would go a long way in ensuring supply of medical oxygen for patients.

GHMC told to hold meeting with medical shop owners

Hyderabad: To identify and reach out to people who are indulging in self-medication for fever, cough and other pneumonia like symptoms, the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Arvind Kumar has directed all the zonal commissioners of GHMC to hold a meeting with owners of medical shops in the twin cities so that such customers can be identified.

‘It is observed that due to some level of hesitation and perceived social stigma, people suffering from fever, cough etc are approaching medical shops directly and asking for fever medicines. It is imperative that in a proactive manner, we follow-up on these cases. We should be able to contact these patients and get test conducted depending upon their symptoms,” Arvind Kumar said.

The medical shops owners and pharmacists associations must be instructed to take customers phone numbers and contact address. They should hand over that list so that a directory of all such cases is maintained and get the tests done in cases with symptoms.

The shop keepers also should tell the people that it is for their benefit. This will go a long way in containing the spread of the virus in a proactive manner, he added.

