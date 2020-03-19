Telangana: SBTET postpones Regular diploma exams

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: All the regular diploma examinations, which were scheduled to commence from April 4, have been postponed and the new exam dates will be announced later.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training took this decision as the State government has declared holidays for all educational institutions till March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Board has issued a circular to all polytechnic colleges regarding postponement of the exams. However, there is no change in the typewriting and shorthand examination schedule, it said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .