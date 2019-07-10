Telangana: SCCL seeks Odisha’s help for mining ops

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has stepped up its efforts to begin mining coal at Naini coal mine in Odisha from next year. On Wednesday, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar called on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneshwar and sought Odisha government’s cooperation in speeding up land acquisition and other permissions for SCCL to begin mining operations at Naini in Odisha’s Angul district.

According to a SCCL press release, the Odisha Chief Minister and the State’s Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi responded positively to the request. Singareni plans to mine one and a half crore tonne a year of the total estimated coal reserves of 34 crore tonne at Naini.

Sridhar met with Padhi before calling on the Chief Minister to whom he presented a Rs one crore cheque towards the Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on behalf of Singareni. At his meeting with Padhi, Sridhar requested the State government’s full cooperation in getting permissions related to forest, transfer of revenue lands, rehabilitation and railway lines. Sridhar also explained that of the 912.79 hectares required for the mine, 783.27 was forest land with 129.52 hectares belonging to six villages and that only 14 families need to be rehabilitated.

Later, at his meeting with Patnaik, Sridhar handed over the cheque to Odisha CMRF as Singareni’s contribution to Odisha for rehabilitation works following recent heavy rains and floods in the State. According to the release, Patnaik recalled that SCCL had sent rescue and medical teams following the floods who worked for 20 days in Odisha.