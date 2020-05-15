Telangana SCERT, NIRDPR to organise webinar on mental health

By | Published: 5:57 pm

Hyderabad: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Telangana, in collaboration with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is organising a three-day training through a webinar on ‘Management of Mental Well Being during the COVID-19 pandemic’.

This webinar will be held from 11 am to 1 pm from May 18 to 20 and can be watched through the SCERT Telangana official YouTube Channel.

In a press release on Friday, the SCERT said the target audience of the webinar are school heads, teachers, teacher educators, educational officers and administrative officers of school education and other residential educational institutions working under different managements of the government.

The NIRDPR and SCERT would issue e-certificate to the participants on the successful completion of the said course and those keen to have e-certificate have to register their name before the commencement of the programme.

The registration can be done through the link https://forms.gle/SvJC48RWNDNUuiyy7 and those who wish to participate in the programme without registration can view the programme through the YouTube channel.

For further details, www.scert.telangana.gov.in, or www.nirdpr.org.in.

