Telangana: Schedule for POLYSET counselling out

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Hyderabad: A schedule for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) counselling for admissions into polytechnics was issued on Friday.

The POLYCET qualified candidates will have to fill online basic information form, pay processing fee and also book slot for attending certificate verification from May 14 to 16.

The certificate verification for candidates who booked the slot will be held from May 15 to 18. Candidates after verification of certificates should exercise their web options from May 15 to 19. The provisional seat allotment will be done on May 22 while payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website should be done from May 23 to 25.

The students have to report at the allotted college on June 1 and the classes will commence on the same day.