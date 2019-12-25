Telangana: Schedule for TCETs released

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday released the tentative schedule of all the Telangana Common Entrance Tests (TCETs) to be held in 2020.

The EAMCET-2020 for engineering stream to be conducted by JNTU Hyderabad will be held on May 5, 6 and May 7, TSCHE Chairman T Papi Reddy said while releasing the schedule here.

