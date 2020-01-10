Telangana: Schedule to appoint PETs released

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The School Education Department released the schedule of issuing appointment orders, conducting certificate verification and posting of selected candidates for the posts of Physical Education Teachers (Telugu Medium) under Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) 2017.

Commissioner of School Education T Vijay Kumar said display of selected candidates’ list on notice boards and also on the district website would be done on January 11 while the process of verification of original certificates by DEOs and counselling to issue appointment and posting orders would be conducted on January 16. The selected PETs should report for duties in their respective schools on January 17.

Vijay Kumar in a letter to DEOs said the TS Public Service Commission had instructed officials to ensure all original certificates of the candidates were verified before admitting them into service. In case of non-production of any requisite certificate in original or any discrepancy was noticed, the DEOs should take action as per the rules in force before issuing appointment orders. If candidates fail to report to duty, their name may be deleted from the approved list, and a notice may be sent to them in this regard.

