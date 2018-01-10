Telangana schemes in the reckoning

By | Published: 1:57 am 1:59 am

Hyderabad: Impressed by the various welfare schemes introduced by the Telangana government, the Central Advisory Board of Education Sub-Committee on Girl Child Education has decided to recommend free and compulsory education for girls up to post-graduate level across the country.

The committee will also recommend establishing of exclusive residential degree colleges for SC and ST women besides provision of health and hygiene kits to girls. All these schemes are already being successfully implemented in Telangana.

This apart, the committee wants the Union government to establish a university exclusive for women in all States.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiam Srihari, who is heading the sub-committee, convened a meeting here on Tuesday, along with Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jharkhand Education Minister Neera Yadav and Education Department officials of three States and Union government.

Speaking to mediapersons, Srihari said the Telangana government’s initiative to set up a residential education system had been giving rich results.

“Girls want to pursue education in residential schools and parents too are interested. There is a need to encourage residential system for girls across the country and accordingly the schools have to be started,” Srihari said.

While Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) have been functioning till Class VIII, the committee wants the Centre to expand wings of the KGBVs and offer quality and free education to girls till Class XII. This apart, a recommendation has been made to increase the intake of students in Model School hostels from 100 to 200.

“On the lines of Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, the committee has recommended setting up of schools for girls up to Class XII,” Srihari said.

The committee also wants schools to maintain academic atmosphere besides providing basic amenities like toilets, running water, maintenance, safety measures and power supply and also appoint a counselor for adolescent girls.

Himanta Biswa said the recommendations would ensure compulsory, free and quality education for girls across the country. Neera Yadav said the same would give an impetus to the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme of the Centre.

The panel has decided to submit an interim report to Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar during a meeting on January 15.

The committee will select 10 best practices on girl child education introduced by different States and incorporate the same in the final report which will be submitted by the end of January.