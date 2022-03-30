Telangana: School Education department releases timetable for SA II exams

Hyderabad: The State Council of Educational Research and Training, a wing of the School Education department, on Wednesday released a timetable for the Summative Assessment (SA) II exams for Classes I to IX which will be held from April 7 to 16.

The exams for Classes I to V will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon, Classes VI and VII from 10 am to 12.45 pm, Class VIII from 2 pm to 4.45 pm and Class IX from 10 am to 12.45 pm (paper-I) and 2 pm to 4.45 pm (paper-II).

After the examinations, the evaluated answer scripts have to be given to students on April 20 and results would be recorded in the cumulative records on April 21, while results declaration and parent-teacher meeting is scheduled for April 23.

All District Educational Officers have been asked to conduct the SA II exams as per the time-table and syllabus approved by the State government.

