Telangana schools to get Google support

Hyderabad: The teaching and learning experience in government and local body schools in Telangana is all set to get a fillip with search engine giant Google expressing interest in training teachers in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) based education.

Google is keen on providing not just training to teachers but also to provide required software for schools for imparting ICT based education to students. Google had launched its first future classroom in the country at the Government High School (GHS), Vijay Nagar Colony two years ago.

This future classroom has been providing a visual and hands-on experience to students in the form of virtual classrooms by adopting different strategies such as flipped classrooms and tools such as Robo Compass, Mathematics Mantra, Geo-Gebra and Brain Gym. This concept does away with the traditional system and brings in paperless education without ignoring best education practices.

The company has specially designed G Suite, an application through which students make their own 3D programmes pertaining to a lesson in a subject in their Chromebook and exhibit the same in the classroom.

According to Suresh Kumar, a mathematics teacher at the GHS, the new method of teaching has helped students understand the concept in a better way.

“Regular academics is imparted through ICT mode and students get hands on training through this technology. The academic performance of students has improved by manifolds. This new concept has also created interest among students towards the subject,” Kumar said.

The new concept of education has reaped rich results in the GHS where the pass percentage in the SSC Public Examinations has gone up to 74 per cent this year as against 30 per cent two years back.

“Google has come forward to provide training to teachers in ICT based education and also provide free software required for teaching the students. All that is required is hardware for running the applications. The directorate will write to the government seeking new computers. Depending on the number of computers the government sanctions, the new concept of education will be introduced in government schools,” Commissioner and Director of School Education, T Vijaya Kumar said.

