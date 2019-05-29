Telangana: Schools told to re-open on June 12

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: Following several complaints and representations from parents, the Directorate of School Education on Wednesday directed all the schools managements, including private schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE, Cambridge, IB, etc. to re-open the schools on June 12 in view of the prevailing heat conditions.

These directions were issued during a meeting held by the Directorate with representatives of certain private schools managements here.

The Directorate warned private school managements that any deviation of the instructions will be viewed seriously.