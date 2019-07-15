Telangana: SciArt competition for researchers

By | Published: 12:59 am

Sangareddy: CARBON Lab, an IIT-H based incubator, with the support of Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS) will host the first SciArt Intra-IITH Exhibition-cum-Competition, a first of its kind competition, with an aim to encourage creativity among the students and researchers to present their scientific findings through artistic images. This competition is open to all students and researchers of Indian Institute of Technology- Hyderabad (IIT-H).Telangana

“We have received a total of 34 entries from the researchers at IITH,” said Dr Chandrashekar Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT-H and Member of INYAS Core Committee. “This Exhibition-cum-competition is scheduled to be held on July 17 at Auditorium, Block A, IIT-H Main Campus. It’s an in-house event with an anticipated participation of around 150 researchers and faculty members across various disciplines,” he added.

Dr Sharma has said there will also be a jury panel to evaluate the best three images of the exhibition. The exhibition will take place between 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Jury members are faculties and Researchers from different Labs, Institutes, Universities located in and around Hyderabad as well as INYAS members.