Telangana scores hattrick on ‘Swachh’ front

The State bags ‘Swachh Bharat’ award for the third consecutive year making it the only State in the country to achieve the distinction

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State has received the prestigious ‘Swachh Bharat’ award for the third consecutive year making it the only State in the country to achieve the distinction. Not only that, Karimnagar district stood in third position in the districts category.

“This is because of the ‘Palle’ and ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programmes implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. I thank the Chief Minister, K T Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal and Urabn Development, the award committee and those who won the awards,” Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

The Swachh Bharat awards are given to States, districts, blocks (mandals) and village panchayats particularly under drinking water and cleanliness categories. The Union government launched three missions under Swachh Sundar Samudayak Shouchalaya, Samudayak Shouchalaya Abhyan and Gandagi Mukth Bharat.

“The State had implemented all the three Abhyans and achieved exemplary results there by reaching the top position in the country,” Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Director Yugal Kishore Joshi said in a letter sent to the State Panchayat Raj Department. The awards will be given away on October 2 on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas.

However, this time the award function will be streamed live due to Covid-19. Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Shekhawat will hand over the awards virtually. Sandeep Sultania, Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, will receive the award on behalf of the State.

The Minister also congratulated Commissioner Raghunandan Rao and other staff for achieving the record setting recognition for the third time.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .