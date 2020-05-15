Telangana SC/ST Commission resolves 6,000 pending cases

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Nagarkurnool: Chairman of Telangana State SC and ST Commission Errolla Srinivas said that the Commission had reviewed and resolved 6,000 of the total 12,522 cases which were pending since 2002 with the help of the Chief Secretary and the DGP, all at one go.

During the commission’s visit of Appapur Chenchu Penta of Lingala mandal on Wednesday, Srinivas, along with Achampet MLA G Balraju , ST Commission Member Rambal Naik, ITDA PO Akhilesh Reddy and others to distribute rice and essential commodities to Chenchus living inside the core area of the Tiger reserve.

Addressing the Chenchus, he said that 5000 cases were solved by providing rehabilitation to victims in a single go, spending Rs 22 crore out of the total Rs 42 crore which has been spent only for rehabilitation and relief of the victims of SC/ST atrocities.

Recalling the condition of the Commission’s office which was at Nampally before, he said that situation was such that there was no chair, table, not even place for visitors to sit. Nobody used to come to that office.

“After our appointment after the formation of Telangana, we have been able to shift our office to a 12,000-square-foot space at Basheerbagh Chowrastha. Not only our MLAs and Ministers frequent our office now, but we have been appreciated by a retired Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, who was presently working as a Resource Person for the Human Rights Commission. He told us that he has toured 28 states across the country and he hasn’t seen an office like ours in any other State,” he pointed-out.

He also said that it was in the authority and has been the duty of the Commission to make officials work and also to report negligence of some officials to the higher authorities for action. Srinivas has assured that the Commission would certainly make them work.

He said that he would tour each and every Chenchu penta under Achampet constituency and then submit a report to higher authorities to solve agriculture, irrigation, drinking water, education, ambulance and road-connectivity were just some of the issues raised by the Chenchus during his visit.

