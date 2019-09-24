Telangana: Search panels for picking V-Cs formed

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government constituted search committees, comprising three members, to submit a panel of three names for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors for various universities in the State. The government took the step in accordance with Section 11 (1) of the Telangana Universities Act, 1991.

Special Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, Somesh Kumar was appointed as the third member in all the search committees, while senior Vice-Chancellors and members of UGC form the remaining two.

Accordingly, the search committee for Osmania University includes Dr. VP Dimri, former Director of National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI); and Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, vice-chancellor of JNTU-New Delhi. The search committee for Satavahana University, Karimnagar, includes Prof. Rameshwar Rao, former V-C of JNTU-Hyderabad; and Sushma Yadav, member of UGC.

To shortlist of names of V-C candidates for Telangana University, Nizamabad, the search committee comprises Prof VS Prasad, former V-C of Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University; and Prof Appa Rap Podile, V-C of University of Hyderabad.

The committee to shortlist V-C candidates for Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, includes Prof J Jayaprakash Rao, retired chemistry professor of Osmania University; and RC Kuhad, V-C of Central University of Haryana.

Prof Rameshwar Rao, former V-C of JNTU; and Prof Raghavendra P Tiwari, member UGC; are in the panel for selection of the candidates for Kakatiya University, Warangal. Mohd Suleman Siddiqui, former OU V-C; and Prof Nageshwar Rao, V-C of IGNOU, New Delhi; are in the selection panel for coming up with potential candidates for Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University.

Prof P Jayaprakash Rao, retired chemistry professor of OU; and Prof Yogesh Singh, V-C of Delhi Technological University; are in the selection panel for JNTU Kukatpally. Prof VS Prasad, former Director of NAAC; and Prof T Tirupati Rao, former V-C of OU; are in the panel for Telugu University, Hyderabad. Suleman Siddiqui, former V-C of OU; and Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar, fellow Indian Academy of Sciences; are in the selection panel for suggesting probable V-C candidates for Palamuru University-Mahabubnagar.

