Telangana: Search still on for Chenchu girl missing in tiger reserve

By | Published: 12:15 pm 12:21 pm

Nagarkurnool: If the indications coming from Nallamala forests are to be believed, chances are bleak for Shravani (5), the Chenchu girl who went missing in Amrabad Tiger Reserve last weekend, to survive.

Four teams of forest personnel have been dispatched to search an area of 30 kilometre radius inside the tiger reserve, according to Forest Range Officer Murali Mohan, who updated Telangana Today about the developments with regard to search operations.

Unfortunately though, it had rained heavily between 4 pm and 6 pm on Tuesday, temporarily halting the search effort, which has been resumed once again.

But the general feeling within the community is that unless some miracle happens, Shravani’s survival is a remote possibility, in view of the summer heat, sudden rains, midnight chills and the predators which roam inside the forest at night. District Collector E Sreedhar was expected to oversee search operations by going to the forest on Wednesday.

