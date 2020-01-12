Telangana: SEC rejects 432 nomination papers

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: With just 432 nominations being rejected, 19,673 candidates remained in the fray for municipal elections to 129 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) after scrutiny of nomination was completed on Sunday. In all, 19,673 candidates filed 25,768 nomination papers including a few candidates filing multiple nominations.

The ruling TRS alone accounted for 8,956 nominations, followed by 5,365 nominations from Congress, 4,889 from independents, 4,179 from BJP and the remaining nominations from various parties including BSP, CPI, CPM, NCP, AIMIM, TDP and YSR Congress party. The highest number of 696 candidates are contesting from Nizamabad among municipal corporations, while Suryapet has highest number of 456 candidates among municipalities.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had set January 14 as last date for withdrawal of nominations, after which the final list of candidates to be named in the ballot paper will be released. The elections are being held for 2,727 wards in 120 municipalities and 325 divisions in nine municipal corporations, on January 22. Counting of votes will be conducted on January 25, followed by announcement of results.

