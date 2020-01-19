Telangana SEC urges voters to exercise their right without fear

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission has appealed to the voters to cast their votes without any fear, assuring that secrecy of voting was fully protected and any attempt to breach will be thwarted.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Commission said perpetrators would be punished severely. “The SEC has made foolproof arrangements to prevent any breach of secrecy either on the day of poll or on the day of counting,” the Commission said.

During the interim period also the ballot boxes would be stored in strong rooms with multi-layered security. It further said Section 212 of the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019, stipulates that anybody breaking law would be sent to jail for three months with a provision of imposition of fine.

In a separate statement, the Commission said it had authorised District Collectors concerned to declare local holidays in the election for ward member in Dabeerpura going to polls on January 22 and Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 24.

The Commission also said that campaign in whatever form should end at 5 pm on January 20 in all local bodies, where elections were notified, and, at 5 pm on January 22 in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. Any contradiction of this provision of law was an offence punishable with imprisonment with fine.

