Telangana second best in solar rooftops

Hyderabad: Telangana State has bagged the first place in consumer experience and second in Overall States Rooftop Solar Attractiveness Index (SARAL).

The SARAL was launched on Wednesday at the Review Planning and Monitoring (RPM) meeting in New Delhi by Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh. The SARAL index evaluates States based on their attractiveness for rooftop solar project development.

Karnataka leads the index with a score of 78.8, followed closely by Telangana at 72.2 and Gujarat at 67.9 respectively, all three receiving A++ grade.

The importance of developing an ecosystem that ensures information symmetry, access to financing, and clear market signals was taken into consideration in developing the SARAL ranking system. The SARAL index currently captures five key aspects (i) robustness of policy framework (ii) ease of implementation (iii) investment climate (iv) consumer experience (v) business ecosystem.

Each of these aspects has been assigned different weightages, with consumer experience and effectiveness of policy framework and implementation on top at 26 per cent each. A State’s business ecosystem gets the lowest weightage at 11 per cent while the investment climate for rooftop solar has a 17 per cent weightage.

Out of a Central Government’s target of 100 GW for Solar by March 2022, grid-connected rooftop contributes 40GW. Telangana is one of the front-runners in its contribution towards this target, with a grid-connected rooftop capacity of 95.21 MW. This was possible through implementation of Telangana Solar Power Policy-2015 and subsequent regulations, and streamlining the approval processes and clearances for establishing solar rooftop plants.

Further, any existing consumer in Telangana State is eligible to establish solar rooftop power plants in their premises. By establishing solar rooftop power plants, consumers can promote/ encourage green power and in return can benefit from lower electricity bills.

