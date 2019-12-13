Telangana: Second phase of Palle Pragathi from January

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: Second phase of the hugely successful Palle Pragathi programme will be taken up from January 2 next year. The 30-day action plan was initiated by the Telangana government in villages across the State to improve greenery and ensure cleanliness.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao reviewed the preparations for the second phase with officials concerned at the Telangana State Institute of Rural Development (TSIRD) here on Friday.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is determined to bring transformation in villages, and that is the reason why he has given importance to the department,” he said. He said that staff had been given promotions and the pay for gram panchayat workers had been fixed at Rs 8,500.

Pointing out that the first phase of Palle Pragathi was conducted from September 6 to October 5, he said: “We noted that very good results were recorded in all the villages. There was visible improvement in cleanliness in villages and greenery. However, it was also observed that a few districts remained indifferent.”

Calling upon people’s representatives and the administration to gear up for the second phase by conducting preparatory meetings before December 28, Dayakar Rao said: “We have to complete the works on dumping yards and ‘Vaikuntadhamams’ on war footing. There must be rain water soak pits in every household.” The officials were also told to see that every gram panchayat has a nursery at its disposal.

“Every sapling planted must be protected. Similarly, cleanliness is important. If required go ahead and impose fines for violators. Similarly, the MGNREGA programme must be fully utilised by recognizing panchayat-wise works with revenue staff taking active role in the work,” Dayakar Rao said.

The Minister was categorical in saying that Medchal, Malkajigiri and Nalgonda were lagging behind in completing targeted work on dumping yards, grave yards and soak pits.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao said details of works undertaken during the first phase as also utilisation of funds should be announced at Gram Sabhas during the second phase.

