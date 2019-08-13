Telangana Secretariat commences from BRKR Bhavan

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: The State Secretariat formally commenced functioning from its temporary premises of Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan on Tuesday. A majority of the Secretariat offices and departments started functioning from the new premises, even as repair and restoration works are going on at breakneck speed.

Following directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, several top officials and Secretariat staff have been busy since Sunday shifting furniture and files from the main Secretariat building to the new location in trucks and vans. Due to technical problems in Internet connectivity and shifting of servers among others, a few government departments will continue to operate from the old premises for a few more days. Soon after the premises is vacated, the officials will commence demolition of the existing buildings.

Several senior IAS officers, including Chief Secretary SK Joshi, occupied their new chambers and conducted their daily work, while several others are in the process of shifting into their newly allotted offices. The Chief Secretary was one of the first senior officers to occupy their new chambers at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday. His office was shifted to BRKR Bhavan on Saturday along with a few other departments. Later, he left for his Camp Office at Kundan Bagh from where he continued his work.

Shifting not complete yet

Special Chief Secretary Adhar Sinha, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Shanti Kumari and other senior officials shifted to their new chambers in the temporary State Secretariat premises. Key departments, including finance, general administration, health, information technology, industries, backward classes welfare and others, will operate from BRKR Bhavan. Though the shifting was expected to be completed on Tuesday, many other chambers including peshis of senior officials, were being readied for different departments.

The Telangana State Special Police along with the city police authorities examined the BRKR Bhavan premises as well as the traffic flow in front of the building which is located in a congested area. They explored facilities for parking as well and are considering restricting traffic flow on the stretch to avoid any security as well as traffic problems to the officials and employees working from the temporary Secretariat premises.

Meanwhile, Endowments Minister A Indra Karan Reddy started functioning from his new office premises in the Endowments department headquarters located at Boggulakunta. As part of shifting the Secretariat, all the Ministers were allocated new office premises to operate. The chambers of other Ministers are being readied at New MLA Quarters in Adarshnagar, Hyderabad Metro Rail building and other locations in Hyderabad.

