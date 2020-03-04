Telangana Secretariat matter of government policy: Advocate General

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: “The High Court cannot not interfere in matter of policy of the State government and the housing of the Secretariat is a matter of government policy,” Advocate General B S Prasad told the division bench on Tuesday. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy which allotted the entire afternoon for hearing the matter, heard inconclusively arguments in batch of PIL cases relating to the need for reconstruction of Secretariat building. PILs were filed by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy and TJS vice-president Professor PL Vishweswara Rao.

Prasad urged the court to allow it to go ahead with the construction of the new Secretariat. “The state wants to have an iconic structure befitting the stature of the State of Telangana having state-of-the-art facilities. The courts cannot interfere in such policy decisions as long as they are not offending any of the constitutional provisions,” the Advocate General said. He further stated that all the technical and Cabinet committees that went into the issue had concluded that the existing Secretariat buildings have become unsafe both in terms of safety of the inmates and also the security of the VVIPs and VIPs. “It has to be demolished to pave the way for a modern administrative complex that will have conference rooms to accommodate the meeting with visiting foreign dignitaries and also huge meeting halls to hold meetings with all the heads of the departments as well as Collectors from all the 33 districts,” he added.

He pointed out that the petitioners were in fact blocking the public interest and they did not provide any evidence or documents that the existing buildings will last for a longer time. Prasad pointed out to various issues such as leaking plumbing works, loose wires, scattered parking and space for separate VIP entries and other defects. Appearing for one of the petitioners, senior counsel S Satyam Reddy urged the court to reject the Chief Engineers’ report on the buildings and direct any central agency or IIT, Hyderabad, to send their experts to assess the strength of the existing buildings. The bench adjourned the case to March 5 for further hearing.

Don’t play hide and seek, GHMC told

The GHMC yet again was at the receiving end of the disapproval for its action from the High Court. The same bench voiced its dissatisfaction over the manner in which the authorities had filed affidavits. It summoned the GHMC Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, D Pradeep Kumar, to appear in court on March 11. The bench was dealing with a PIL case pertaining to pollution caused by illegally-run industries at Shastriyaputam. Stating that the GHMC was letting such industries run, the bench wondered whether the GHMC was waiting for the court to list out its duties. It observed that the affidavits filed by the GHMC Deputy Commissioner on February 6 and 12 were vague. “Only three industries are running in Shastriyaputam, yet you issue notices to a large number of industries for eviction,” it said. “How can Mr Pramod Kumar find about 198 unauthorised plastic industries only after this court issues a notice on February 18,” it questioned.

As directed by the bench, GV Subramanian, Member Secretary, inspected the Shastriyapuram area and placed a report before the court, which observed that there were about 250 industries in the area. “The GHMC is playing hide and seek with the court,” the bench said. It said plastic recycling industries were the main polluters, and the GHMC and Pollution Control Board were sleeping over the issue since 2012.

Vague affidavit by GHMC irks bench

The same bench reprimanded the GHMC for filing a vague affidavit before the court. The bench was dealing with a PIL case taken up based on a letter by Col Sitaramraj of Hyderabad. He raised concerns over capping of garbage by GHMC at Jawahar Nagar dumping yard. In the letter, he complained about the foul smell which was making life miserable for the residents of Sainikpuri, Kapra, Yapral and nearby areas. Referring to the affidavit filed by the GHMC, the bench found that the information on steps taken on solid waste management were vague. “The functional quality of waste pickers, the operation of sanctioned 2,500 Swachh auto tippers, dry resource centre, frequency of awareness programme and its effect, everything is bereft of details,” it stated. The bench directed the GHMC to file a more detailed affidavit by March 29 and adjourned the case to March 31.

Revantha’s plea disposed of

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili disposed of the writ petition filed by A Revanth Reddy, MP, Malkajgiri, seeking security. He sought directions to the Union Home Secretary to provide 4+4 security to him along with an escort from an independent agency other than the agencies under the control of Telangana state. He alleged threat to his life from Jupally Rameshwara Rao, Telangana Chief Minister’s henchman. Namawarapu Rajeshwar Rao, Assistant Solicitor General, representing the Union Home Department, and S Sharath, Special Government Pleader, Telangana, argued that the allegations were vague and lacked supporting material. The judge, however, directed the petitioner to make a fresh application and the Union Home Department to consider the application.

