Telangana Secretariat to be inaugurated at 6.08 am on April 30

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will assume his chair inside his chambers in Telangana Secretariat at 1.20 pm the same day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

The Telangana State Secretariat building has turned into a visual treat for people (Photo: Anand Dharmana).

Hyderabad: The much awaited inauguration of the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat will be done with a special puja at the auspicious time of 6.08 am on April 30. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who will participate in the inaugural ceremony, will assume his chair inside his chambers at 1.20 pm the same day.

Accordingly, the Ministers and other higher officials also will assume their seats. All ministers and other officials would be allocated chambers in the Secretariat on April 20, enabling them to commence operations from April 30 effectively.

Though the State government had planned to inaugurate the Secretariat building on February 17, it was postponed to April 30 in the wake of the Model Code of Conduct which came into force in Hyderabad due to the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Teachers constituency elections held on Monday.

Meanwhile, officials have released a 3D visualisation video of the State Secretariat complex, showcasing the grandeur and modern amenities available on the premises. Designed by the Chennai-based Architects Ponni Concessao and Oscar Concessao, the new Secretariat has a unique architecture and appears to be in the Indo-Sarssenic style that blends the Indo-Islamic architectural features generally with domes. The multiple domes and arches of the building perfectly fit in this style representing the syncretic and liberal Deccani style.

The overall master plan has been zoned for the Secretariat building, ancillary buildings for visitors, police personnel, fire department, crèche, utility building, temple, mosque and church. Ample space has been planned for landscaping – hardscape with stone pavements, and softscapes consisting of lawns, native trees, fountains, parking for VVIP’s, staff and others. It has been constructed with all modern amenities including conference halls, visitors lounges, dining halls and others.