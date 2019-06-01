Telangana secures top slot in terms of growth rate

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: With stringent administration and financial management giving prominence to transparency, Telangana stood in the first place in the country in terms of growth rate.

In a span of four years, the State registered average annual growth rate of 17.17 per cent. During 2018-19 financial year, growth rate was at 29.93 per cent by November end.

Telangana was in a bad state of affairs on all fronts in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Without proper economic planning, it had run into debts and no administrative action was initiated to ensure growth of Telangana.

Over four financial years, the per capita income increased from Rs 1,12,162 in 2013-14 to Rs 1,81,034 in 2017-18 where the national per capita income was Rs 1,03,219. The GSDP shot up from 12.4 per cent in 2013-14 to 10.4 per cent in 2017-18 against the nation’s GDP rate falling from 13 per cent to 6.6 per cent during the corresponding period.

In terms of industrial development, Telangana registered growth rate at minus 8 per cent (negative growth) in 2013-14. But the industrial growth rate was recorded at 5.6 per cent in 2017-18 gaining 13 per cent growth. Similar growth was witnessed in agriculture sector as well from 4 per cent growth rate in 2013-14 to 6.9 per cent growth rate in 2017-18 against nation’s growth of 3 per cent in 2017-18.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had been seeking to increase income avenues and ensure that development results reach the poor. On these lines, welfare and development initiatives are being implemented in Telangana. The State’s own tax revenue (SOTR) paid to the Centre increased by 21.1 per cent from Rs 39,975 crore to Rs 48,408 crore. The national average SOTR growth from other States to the Centre was only 16.7 per cent.

Govt heathcare units gaining public faith

With proactive steps for a Healthy Telangana State, the distrust related to quality of services at government healthcare centres is slowly fading from the minds of the people after formation of Telangana State.

Delivery rate in government hospitals has increased from 30 per cent to 50 per cent. Healthcare staff has been successful in preventing diseases and has reached 90 per cent from 62 per cent.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts of the State government. In a clear endorsement of the unique healthcare initiatives and their long-term promise in achieving good health and well-being for the entire population of the State, the NITI Ayog in its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index, has ranked Telangana at the third place in the country.

To provide better medical services and amenities in existing government hospitals an amount of Rs 7,375.20 crore was allocated during 2018-19 budget to Medical and Health Department. Similarly, during 2014-15 Rs 4,062 crore, during 2015-16 Rs 5,024 crore, during 2016-17 Rs 5,992 crore, during 2017-18 Rs 5,976 crore were allocated. During 2018-19 and 2019-20 Rs 7,375 crore and Rs 5,536 crores were earmarked.

Arogyasri

The government has brought liver, lungs, kidneys, stem cells transplantations and surgeries under Arogyasri. From January 2015 till the end of July 2018, across the State for 242 patients organ transplants were conducted at a cost of Rs 8.46 crore.

Some new surgeries and diseases were added in addition to the existing ones. For transplantations and surgeries, new policy is being adopted as a result the number of patients visiting the government hospitals has gone up from 30 per cent to 40 per cent. Ever since the formation of Telangana State till January 2019, nearly 95 lakh patients have availed the Arogyasri services amounting to an expenditure of Rs 3.22 lakh crore. Of this, around 12.98 lakh have undergone different operations. Accordingly, the number has gone up for kidney, liver and heart transplantations in government hospitals.

Health Schemes

The State government is spending annually Rs 2,000 crore for providing better healthcare services to the poor. The money is being spent on different health schemes. For those poor patients who have undergone surgeries in private hospitals, CMRF up to Rs 12 lakh financial assistance has been accorded to them.

Besides Arogyasri, arogyabhadrata, RTC, Singareni and other health protection schemes for other families also from CMRF, free medical examinations are being conducted.In just 45 months after Telangana formation, Rs 825 crore were spent towards treatment of heart related ailments. Of which, about Rs 665.17 crore were spent under Arogyasri, while another Rs 159.83 crore were spent towards EHS and CMRF.

Special health centres for women

While creating awareness among women about diseases they are prone to and suggesting them remedial measures through Arogya Trust across the State through regular special healthcare medical camps. Breast cancer, cervical cancer camps are being held at a large scale and those identified with the disease are given medical care. Due to awareness camps, the cases have drastically gone down. Revolutionary reforms were brought in the maintenance of government hospitals

With a cost of Rs 600 crore, new medical equipment is being procured. Around 40 diagnostic and dialysis centres have been established across the State. The State government is planning to set up 73 more dialysis centres. All major hospitals in Hyderabad as well as all district headquarters have been upgraded with state-of-the-art equipment on the lines of corporate hospitals. Government hospital buildings are being constructed at a cost of about Rs 470 crore. The State government has decided to construct a new building at a cost of Rs 100 crore with 800 to 1,000 beds.

In government medical colleges, the MBBS seats has been increased from 700 to 1,000. Similarly, PG medical seats were increased from 571 to 729. Two new medical colleges were also started.

Due to successful implementation of KCR kits, the maternal mortality rate has come down from 92 to 72, and, infant mortality rate has been reduced from 32 to 28. Further, 92 Urban Health Centres have been upgraded as PHCs. Around 25 ICUs have been established at Central and Area Hospitals to provide better medical facilities for patients in critical condition.

AIIMS at Bibi Nagar

The Central government is setting up AIIMS at Bibinagar in Yadadri-Bhongir district. Under Prime Minister Swasth Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) scheme, the Central government is spending Rs 1,028 crore for establishment of AIIMS.

‘Kanti Velugu’

About 1.6 crores patients underwent eye screening under ‘Kanti Velugu’ since its launch last year. In 9,873 villages, camps were conducted and of this, around 22.91 patients were given spectacles and 9.3 lakh patients were sent to referral hospitals.

Vehicles for the last journey

Understanding the plight of the poor, the government is providing free transportation to take the mortal remains of the dead to their native places from the hospitals. Around 50 such ambulances are in service in the State.

Towards smarter cities and towns

Hyderabad: With rising urban population, the State government initiated numerous measures to meet the daily needs in urban pockets across the State. New initiatives were taken for effective services and also instil responsibility among denizens.

In one of the key steps in this direction, the State government unified all services rendered by different departments in Municipal Administration to increase accountability among employees. Besides empowering municipal commissioners with magisterial powers, the government is keen to establish citizen councils in every municipality for effective administration.

The State government is supplying drinking water to white ration card holders at a nominal cost of Re 1 per connection in all urban local bodies. The Municipal authorities concerned will bear the expenses for laying the pipeline and roadwork. Similarly, tap connections were given for just Rs 100 to above poverty line families.

Funds for Warangal, Karimnagar among others

About Rs 300 crore was granted every year for the Greater Warangal development, which has a radius of 400 sq km. The population in Greater Warangal has reached 10 lakh with the inclusion of 42 gram panchayats in the peripheral. For the comprehensive development of erstwhile Karimnagar district, the State government is preparing a detailed project report. The government released Rs 506 crore to the Satavahana Development Authority to take up infrastructure development and beautification projects as part of Lower Manair River Front development. The State government also has allocated special funds for the development of smaller cities like Siddipet, Sirsilla, Suryapet, Nizamabad, Khammam and others.

Smart City tag for Karimnagar

After Warangal, Karimnagar became the second city to get the Smart City tag. The Central government picked 30 cities under the Smart Cities Mission in June 2017 where Rs 500 crore will be given to each city over a period of five years for implementing various programmes.

