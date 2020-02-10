Telangana ‘seed bowl’ of India, says TSSDC chief

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Seeds Development Corporation (TSSDC) Managing Director and International Seed Testing Association vice president Dr K Keshavulu met the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Seed Department head Csaba Gaspar in Paris and International Seed Federation (ISF) secretary General Michael keller in Geneva and explained the initiatives taken by Telangana in making the State the ‘Seed Bowl’ of the country.

Keahavulu said Telangana was the only State in India that had exported OECD certified seed to ember countries even as India become a member of the organisation way back in 2015. “Telangana has exported rice, maize, corn, sunflower and pearl millet seeds to Egypt, Sudan, Philippines, Tanzania, and, Italy from 2016. Telangana also organised OECD seed certification process workshops in other States of the country,” he said.

Csaba Gaspar wanted Telangana to look at more opportunities in Africa and appreciated sharing of knowledge with other Indian States.

At ISF, Michael Keller hoped that Telangana which was emerging as a seed hub, would be ready to explain the hurdles that it overcame to the world through the ISF.

Later, Dr Keshavulu also met Reenat Sandhu, Indian Ambassador in Italy, and, she assured him that Italy would work with the seed industry of Telangana. She said Italy would be useful to Telangana as a launch pad to reach out to other European countries. She also assured Dr Keshavulu that Indian Embassy would help Telangana to meet the Italian seed industry.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .