Telangana seeing highest ever agricultural productivity: Janardhan Reddy

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State has seen highest agricultural productivity ever in its history with 10 million tonnes of paddy cultivation, said Dr B Janardhan Reddy, Telangana Agriculture and Co-operation principal secretary.

Paddy was cultivated in more than 90 lakh acres across the state. Maize production reached 15 lakhs MT and cotton 17 lakh MT. About 65,000 MT sweet oranges were cultivated in Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar.

The State was flooded with agriculture produce. “We have challenges in storing and engaging market yards, traders, rice millers and godowns. Organising labour for paddy cultivation was a herculean task. We needed one crore labour in just 20-25 days. The labour was not available due to Covid restrictions and high day temperatures. We used the technology and took help of 15,000 harvestors for the paddy crop. The State opened up 7,000 procurement centres in villages and moved all available 96,000 tractors to villages for procurement. For the first time, the State is not only self-sufficient but also catering to two-three neighbouring States,” the official said.

Speaking in a webinar on ‘Supporting agriculture and horticulture in Covid-19- Practical approaches and strategies’, organised by The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and industry (FICCI) on Wednesday, he said the State has exceeded all parameters in the production of agriculture produce even in these challenging Covid-19 days.

The webinar was organised to discuss challenges and issues faced by farmers and agriculturists in these Covid-19 times with logistics disadvantages coupled with purchase and payment issues.

Karunendra S Jasti, FTCCI president, said 60 per cent of India’s population depend on agriculture and related activities. Agriculture provided maximum employment.

Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, country director, ICRISAT, lauded the initiatives of Centre and States especially of Telangana for taking pro-active initiatives in combating the global pandemic. He also suggested leveraging NREGS funds to pay part of the farm labour (with farmers paying the balance wage amount) to lessen the monetary burden on the farmer while ensuring wage employment to the landless labourers and workers.

He urged Governments to spend more on research and innovation. He advised Telangana Government to look for export opportunities for surplus rice and other agricultural products. He urged the State to switch to crops like sorghum and millets to make the food system sustainable and resilient.

Gubba Kiran, CEO of Gubba Cold Storage, mentioned that supply chain needs to be brought back for hassle-free movement of farm produce. Cold storages in the State have ample space for storing the farm produce.

Akhil Kumar Gawar, director, Telangana State Food Processing Society, said processing industry is facing challenges during lockdown. There is a significant drop in demand for food and vegetables supplied by e-commerce players by 40-50 percent.

