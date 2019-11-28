Telangana seeks Centre nod to increase Oilpalm cultivation

By | Published: 4:12 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana government has written to the Centre to allow cultivation of Oil Palm in newer areas in the State, after it was found that at least 2.878 lakh hectares of land is conducive for oil palm cultivation in 206 mandals of 18 districts in the State.

Stating this at a meeting with the Re-assessment committee of the Government of India for identification of potential Oil Palm areas in Telangana, Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy pointed out that Telangana government was giving all the support for cultivation of oil palm in four districts already. More than 1000 farmers from Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and Mahabubabad districts were taken to the palm oil factory in kothagudem district to expose them to oil palm cultivation.

The minister told the committee that capacity of an oilfed processing mill in Aswaraopet of Kothagudem district was enhanced from 15 tonnes per hour to 30 tonnes per hour, while another 30-tonne capacity mill was set up in Apparaopet of Dammapet mandal at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Currelty, in Khammam, Kothagudem, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts, Oil Palm is cultivated in nearly 50,000 acres. Reddy pointed out that there was very good possibility of increasing the Oil Palm cultivation in view of the ever increasing demand for palm oil.

Besides the increase in palm oil consumption, there were several factors that would attract many more farmers, he said adding that the Telangana Government would extend all possible help to Oil Palm cultivars . The country was also importing palm oil at a huge cost of Rs 40000 crore per annum. The reassessment committee of the Center will be studying the possibilities of increasing oil palm cultivation in the State by visiting several districts till November 30 and submit a report to the Centre.

