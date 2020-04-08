Telangana seeks Centre’s help in resolving gunny bag crisis

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday urged the Centre to resolve the shortage of gunny bags in the State. He said the State government was procuring over one crore tonnes of paddy through 7,077 procurement centres across the State, to prevent mass gathering at the market yards amidst Coronavirus pandemic.

In a video conference with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar from Hyderabad on Wednesday, Niranjan Reddy said the State government made extensive arrangements for procurement of paddy which is being expected in huge quantities after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao offered minimum support price of Rs 1,835 per quintal.

Under these circumstances, Telangana State requires 16 crore gunny bags of which the State government is in possession of about eight crore gunny bags.

“The Chief Minister also took up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the video conference and sought support. Any further delay in supply of gunny bags will only hamper procurement of paddy and other crops,” he said.

Further, the Minister wanted the Centre to link MGNREGS with agriculture as requested by the Chief Minister repeatedly, to reduce shortage of labourers to work in agricultural fields.

The Minister also requested the Centre to announce an action plan to safeguard scores of farmers who cultivated sweet lime in the State. He pointed out that the markets in Delhi which consume large quantities, have been shut down due to lockdown and thus, the Centre must provide financial assistance to the State in this regard. He wanted the Centre to ensure that the banks continue lending to farmers for the upcoming Kharif season.

Further, Niranjan Reddy also sought the Centre’s intervention in inter-State issues with regard to supply of seeds as well as help the State to import machinery required for packaging seeds from Singapore, failing which farmers will have to face severe problem for seeds.

