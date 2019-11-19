Telangana seeks funds for SC development

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: To provide quality education for SC children studying Class I to Class V, the State government had proposed establishment of 66 mini residential schools in Telangana. The mini residential schools will be established on a par with ‘mini gurukulams’ sanctioned for ST students by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs by providing them with schooling and boarding/lodging.

Telangana Minister for SC Development Koppula Eshwar on Monday met Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot in New Delhi and sought sanction of funds amounting to Rs 303 crore. He submitted representations seeking funds for various ongoing programmes from the Central government and stated that the Union Minister responded positively to the requests from the State government.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, Eshwar said the State government sought release of Rs 356 crore towards central assistance under Centrally Sponsored Scheme of post metric scholarships for SC students for the financial year of 2019-20. He requested for sanction of Rs 21 crore for construction of seven new hostels in the premises of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS),

junior colleges and degree colleges under Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojana (BJRCY) scheme. Another Rs 21 crore were requested under the same scheme for construction seven girls social welfare hostels in the State.

The Minister urged the Union government to provide Rs 952 crore for development of SCs in the State in terms of education and employment, besides another Rs 50 crore as grant to Telangana State SC Corporation. He sought Rs 22 crore under ADIP scheme to enable Telangana Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation to distribute required aids and assistive devices to the needy disabled persons at free of cost. The Central Minister was requested for sanction of an additional Rs 201 crore under Special Central Assistance to SC sub-plan where Rs 21 crore have been already released.

