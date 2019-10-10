Telangana seeks more urea allocation for Yasangi

By | Published: 2:02 am 2:04 am

Hyderabad: With the increase in area of agricultural operations in the State in the kharif season, due to which there was a shortage of urea, the State government has now commenced preparations for the upcoming Yasangi (rabi) season well in advance. The State had requested the Centre to increase urea allocations by 70,000 tonnes in addition to seven lakh tonnes allocated to the State for Yasangi season commencing next month.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy submitted a representation to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda in New Delhi on Wednesday, seeking allocation of 7.7 lakh tonnes of urea, against seven lakh tonnes allocated to the State. He also urged the Union Minister to supply domestically manufactured urea rather than imported urea to farmers in the State. He also wanted the Centre to supply 1.5 lakh tonnes of urea allocated for October to be dispatched to the State before October 20. The Union Minister is learnt to have responded positively.

Higher area in Yasangi

The State government is expecting agricultural operations to be taken up in about 42 lakh acres during Yasangi season, registering an increased cultivation area of 8.5 lakh tonnes, against the season’s normal cultivation area of about 33.5 lakh acres. “We have majority of our water bodies, including reservoirs and village tanks, full to their capacity. The much-awaited Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was also inaugurated during this season, which ensured adequate water for Yasangi season,” Niranjan Reddy informed the Centre.

Telangana State witnessed 10 per cent excess rainfall during South West monsoon season, filling majority of the water bodies including reservoirs and tanks to their full capacity. However, sowing operations for kharif season were delayed due to delayed monsoon and cultivation was taken up in about 1.1 crore acres. Paddy and other major crops have recorded a rise in cultivation area, ranging from 108 per cent to 132 per cent, during the season.

Due to increased agricultural operations, the State witnessed sudden surge in demand for urea and other fertilizers. As against 6.72 lakh tonnes urea consumed during kharif last year, farmers purchased about 7.5 lakh tonnes in September itself. The Centre responded to requests of the State government and supplied additional quantity of urea, considering increased cultivation activities in the State. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao intervened to tide over the crisis and arranged for transportation by speaking to Ministers and officials in neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka to ensure adequate supplies of urea to the State from various ports in these States.

‘Trial run of fertilizer factory in March 2020’

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday informed Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy that trial run of the Ramagundam fertilizer factory will commence in March 2020. Once the factory commences operations, the Centre has been planning to meet fertilizer needs of all southern States from it. Niranjan Reddy, alongwith Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarathi and additional director Vijay Kumar, called on the Union Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday.

