Telangana seeks national festival tag for Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: The State government has again requested the Centre to recognise the tribal festival of Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara as a national festival and sanction necessary funds for the grand event that is attended by nearly one crore tribals. Ever since the State formation, Telangana government has been making the request to the Centre, but in vain.

Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eeshwar who met various Union Ministers in New Delhi on Friday seeking their support in this regard, told mediapersons that the Union Ministers assured to look into various issues raised by the State government.

On behalf of the State government, Eeshwar also requested the Union government to support the State through release of funds to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was finding permanent solutions for speedy development of a young State like Telangana and the Centre must support these initiatives.

The Minister sought the Central government to sanction a Kendriya Vidyalaya each for Peddapalli and Ramagundam, besides establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Jagitial.

He also urged the Central government to implement the relief and rehabilitation package to the outstees of Ramagundam Fertilisers Factory by providing them with jobs and rehabilitation.

